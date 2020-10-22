Editor,
I will vote for President Trump because over the past four years he has proven himself to be the leader we have long needed in our country. As a business man he came to us with a true platform of what he would accomplish in his term of office.
The list of his accomplishments is pages long. He has truly put America first. As a Christian I must also vote my values. I cannot stomach the thought of millions of children being aborted, their body parts used as sale items. More Black children were aborted in New York City last year than were born.
When New York ok'ed the abortion of babies all the way to birth last year, and those present cheered, it sickened me even more.
It's not a choice, girls and women, it's a baby. There is a definite chasm between Christians and Democrats on the issue of infanticide in late term abortion. It is known that by the 10th week of a baby's formation in the womb, it has fully formed tiny feet and toes. That's not just "tissue" the vacuums are sucking out.
I also abhor the fact that under the Obama administration Christian Chaplains in the military were courtmartialed for using the Bible in counseling service men, or even mentioning Jesus in their sermons.
It's still being done and needs to be stopped. I have observed the hatred of the Left for the President from before his inaugural address. The media was complicit in driving that hatred into the electorate who have believed that Journalists were telling the truth when they were making up many of the lies themselves. That hatred was unjustified, as were the three years of wasted time spent by the Democrats trying to find an impeachable offense.
Think what could have been accomplished had there been cooperation across the parties.
We know now that the entire process was concocted by the Obama/Clinton cartel to cover Hillary's crimes committed as Secretary of State, her secret emails and servers, and the participation of some of our wrongly trusted FBI and Secret Service. Some have claimed that there was "not leadership out of Washington" when the Covid-19 virus hit us. Yet President Trump immediately rallied the country to produce necessary hospital supplies, temporary hospitals, everything needed to meet the needs of Americans who needed to be treated for the virus.
Again, people who fed off of CNN, NBC, CBS, MSNBC allowed themselves to be fed lies.
Discerning people could see the vitriol in the very faces of those news commentators as they spit out the smears and untruths about our duly elected President.
Thank you, Mr President, for taking these years out of your life to Make America Great again.
You have my vote.
