Dear Editor:
Because of the Postal Service fiasco and the pandemic, I know that many of our citizens want to know if and how they are going to be able to vote safely and securely this November either in person or by mail, and whether their votes will be received in time to be processed and counted.
I can promise you that Beaumont’s City Clerk’s office will make every effort to provide clear and immediate information on how, when and where the voting will take place and how you can make sure your vote counts.
First, all registered voters in Beaumont will receive a Voter Information Guide on or about September 28th. The Guide will include a list of all Beaumont voting centers and ballot drop off locations, as well as information on candidates and ballot initiatives.
On Oct. 5, mail-in ballots and postage-paid return envelopes will be sent to all registered voters.
Voters can mail the ballots back using the postage paid envelope, drop them in the ballot drop-off boxes, or vote in person. All mail-in ballots must be signed by the registered voter.
If you want to mail in your ballot, we would suggest that you fill it out, sign it and mail it as soon as possible after you receive it. That will help ensure that it is received on time by the Registrar of Voters.
Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Once you send in or drop off your ballot, you can check on its status by signing up for the Secretary of State’s Ballot Tracking Program at: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.
I would also remind everyone of these important facts:
1. All ballots must be signed by the registered voter.
2. The signatures of all registered voters are on file with the County Registrar of Voters. Each signature must be certified as legitimate before any vote will count.
3. There have been no verified cases of significant mail-in voter fraud where ineligible votes have been counted.
For more information, please check out the information on the upcoming election.
You can find it on the Beaumont website under “City Spotlight.”
Remember, nothing is more important in our democracy than the right to vote.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
