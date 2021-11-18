This hospital has gorged taxpayers for decades and they have nothing to show an improvement, just the opposite, they have gotten worse.
Please check out Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide online.
The local hospital got a 2021 Fall “D” rating.
They refused to give a lot of information asked for by Leapfrog and the information they did receive is shocking.
Do not pledge anymore funds to San Gorgonio Hospital whose leadership is a disaster and the misuse of past bonds funds is well known.
Vote No on Measure H.
Cappi Duncan, Cherry Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.