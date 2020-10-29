Editor,
Since the tax revolution of 1978, the leeches of Sacramento have been trying to suck the blood from the people’s property tax protection and dismantle it.
On each attempt, proponents have always been coy, claiming funds would be used for the schools, community colleges and local governments for essential services. Strong accountability and transparency follows, which normally is a popular selling point too.
Sad to say accountability and transparency are areas politicians almost always fail. The government has been collecting gasoline tax that was increased lately, and yet the sad state of repair of our roads, freeways and bridges still remains “sad.”
Have you looked at your vehicle registration renewal bill yet?
They’ll keep trying alright.
In fact, just eight months ago they attempted to shove Prop 13 into taxpayers’ throat. It failed!
However, despite their indiscriminate and uncontrolled spending, (there’s still so much surplus in the state’s coffer), and voters’ indisputably strong message, their hunger for more money seems insatiable.
They want $12 billion more!
Prop 15 will close corporate tax loopholes.
It will also protect homeowners and renters and cut taxes for every small business, supporters claim.
Do not be fooled.
We know better.
Contrary to what they claim, prop 15, if it passes, is a prelude to eliminating the protections from the money hungry politicians of Sacramento.
Vote No on 15!
Sincerely,
Rudy N. Velasco, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.