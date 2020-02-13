Dear editor,
Vote No on “Measure B” — Beaumont Unified School District’s bond for $98 million dollars.
Property owners need to review their property tax bills and see how much they are already paying to this district.
Don't fall for their scare tactics on school safety.
We have done our share for this school district and enough is enough.
We are being run out of our homes by taxes and bonds in California. Vote No on “Measure B”.
Cappi Duncan, Cherry Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.