To the Editor and citizens of Banning,
The upcoming local election has two candidates running for Banning city clerk.
I would encourage the citizenry of Banning to vote for the person who is the most qualified for the position.
I have known Marie "Toni" Calderon for all my adult life and I also worked for the city of Banning, in the electric department, for 42 years and retiring in 2017.
She has demonstrated for many years that she can do the rigorous job in keeping all meetings and records in order as they become legal documents.
She has provided many items upon request such as ordinances and past meetings that people inquire about.
Of all the times I had any questions she was very prompt with a speedy response.
She is familiar with all items that are archived in record.
The city clerk position is not broken and doesn't need fixing.
Marie is and will continue to give her best in the duties of the city clerk.
Again, I highly recommend your Vote for Marie "Toni" Calderon.
She has all the qualifications and more to offer.
Richard "Rick" Diaz Sr., Banning
