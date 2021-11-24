Dear Editor:
Our American society seems to be in the throes of battling ideologies to control the public education system and the minds of students. Day after day, incidents of civil unrest, racial unrest, strange ideologies, homelessness, and substance abuse threaten to erode human dignity, disrupt families, and gnaw at moral virtues. But, thanks be to God, educational visual arts and cultural appreciation programs offer hope to enlighten minds and rescue souls from the pits of hell.
Cultural appreciation and the visual arts seem to offer hope of enlightenment to thwart the darkness of cultural decay. From 1956 thru the late 1970’s, America launched its finest jazz musicians to the far corners of the earth to win the hearts and minds of the Third World and oppose the ideological antagonisms of Communism. Through concerts and political statements, jazz artists broke through racial and political barriers in efforts to foster racial equality and cultural solidarity.
Today, community museums, cultural events, and the visual arts are educational strongholds to be protected and nurtured. Almost every major city supports its cultural and American heritage through a local museum. Our local communities — Banning, Beaumont and Cherry Valley are blessed with the historical treasure house, the Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens, Cherry Valley. This local treasure is a historical home on 16 acres that was developed into a museum by antique dealers Edward Eberle and Dean Stout. It opened to the public in 1958. For years, educators of local school districts and beyond have supported curriculum-based tours for students to attend the amazing cultural and visual arts Edward-Dean exhibits that are made possible through the dedicated commitment of volunteers who contribute hours of community service.
The current exhibit “Touch of Magic” runs through February 2022, and offers a magical opportunity to view the artistic talents of mid-century international cosmopolitan multi-artist Bjorn Wiinblad, born in Copenhagen in 1918.
Wiinblad’s artistic talents include book illustrations, ink posters on paper, woven textiles, and ceramic dolls. The uniquely incredible dolls, many wearing head pieces, were given names such as Eva, Caecilia, Bolette, Celestine, each having long pointed noses and gazing eyes of openness and curiosity. An ink on paper poster illustrates a costume design used in a ballet based on a story written by Hans Christian Andersen.
The exhibit offers enjoyment for everyone; please call 951-845-2626 for more information or visit www.edward-deanmuseum.org.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
