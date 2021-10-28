Dear Editor:
More than a century ago, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, World War I ended when an armistice — a truce — was signed at 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918.
In 1921, an unknown soldier was buried on a Virginia hillside overlooking the Potomac River and Washington, D.C. The burial site was marked with a neoclassical white marble Tomb sarcophagus depicting three carved Greek figures representing Peace, Victory, and Valor. Inscribed on the back of the Tomb is the phrase: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.” In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation renaming “Armistice Day” to “Veterans Day, Nov. 11” in honor of all America’s veterans — those living and those who have passed on into eternity.
A presidential order was also issued to form a Veterans Day National Committee to organize and oversee the national observance of Veterans Day.
Today, the Committee oversees the annual production and distribution of a Veterans Day poster and a Teachers Resource Guide for teachers.
The poster is selected from artwork submitted by artists nationwide to inspire patriotism and salute the rich history of our country’s Veterans.
The 2021 poster can be downloaded at https://www.va.gov/opa/vetsday/gallery.asp for instructional and community assemblies such as those organized at presidential libraries across America.
The poster also serves as the cover of the official program for the Annual Nov. 11, Veterans Day Observance at the Arlington Cemetery Tomb.
According to a reputable source, the crypt cover at the Tomb bears the inscription: “Honoring and Keeping Faith with America’s Missing Servicemen, 1958-1975.”
The Tomb is also the sacred site of the presentation of the Medal of Honor and the Distinguished Service Cross to the unknown who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of their country.
What a privilege it is to live in a land where one can offer the grace of prayerful thanks to live in a land of the free because of the brave — be it at home or at a public table where some join in thanks while others roll their eyes under raised eyebrows.
There are about 18-million Veterans living among us – in every state and territory and from every walk of life.
May God bless them, and Peace to all that we may strengthen our spiritual discipline to inherit the kingdom of God and not the fires of the one depicted as holding a pitchfork!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
