Form its early history, Ukraine was a Slavic state in Eastern Europe. During the 17th Century,
its territory was split between Poland and Russia. After the Russian Revolution in 1917, it became
the Ukrainian People's Republic. In 1922, it was a founding member of the Soviet Union. After the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine became independent and declared itself to be a
neutral state.
The Ukrainian Constitution was adopted in 1996, making the Ukraine government a
Unitary Semi-Presidential Republic with the separation of powers into the legislature, executive,
and judicial branches. In 2013, the government of Viktor Yanukovgd attempted to suspend the
Ukraine-European Union Agreement and seek closer ties with Russia. The Ukrainian people
protested and overthrew Yanukovgd and established a new government.
In 2014, Russian President, Vladimir Putin, angered by the overthrow invaded and annexed
Crimea in Southern Ukraine, while encouraging Russian separatists to take parts of Eastern Ukraine.
On February 23, 2022, Putin ordered an unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
While Putin announced his military operation into Ukraine, he warned the West: "Whoever
tries to interfere with us, and even more so, to create threats for our country, for our people
should know that Russia's response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences
that you have never experienced in your history."
During his presidency, Donald Trump often praised Putin. A few days ago, Trump called
Putin's invasion of Ukraine "an act of genius." Donald Trump's cheering for the invasion reveals
his love and admiration for the dictator and his contempt for democracy in the world.
Former U.S, Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, stated about the invasion: "It reminds
me of September 1,1939 when Hitler invaded Poland." Putin's overall goal has been to reclaim the
empire of the Soviet Union. If Putin continues to assert Russia's power into a European NATO
nation, the Alliance would certainly confront Russia, which could lead to a nuclear World War III.
Today, Putin revealed that he is an enemy and danger to the West.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.