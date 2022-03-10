In response to the article on Ukrainian history, I must remind people that its important to view both sides rationally and disregard any viewpoints that drum up these "Dr. Evil" type leaders.
For one, Russia annexed Crimea and Ukraine dammed up their main water source and they have very little water to survive off of.
For two, like Obama did with Iran, western nations helped Ukraine develop nuclear plants/ technology. Like the nuclear plants of Iran threaten Israel, the nuclear plants of Ukraine threaten Russia.
There may also be land disputes since many in Ukraine favor the former Soviet Union/Russia way of life. Not everyone in Ukraine, love the Ukraine.
There are patriotic Russian separatists there that have taken over Eastern parts of Ukraine (independently of any Russian help).
So Putin is only a diabolical Dr. Evil in the eyes of your media that monitors and edits American media.
The truth is out there but you have to search for it.
David Hansen, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.