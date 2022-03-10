Dear Editor,
Ukraine was inherited from the deposed Romanov Russian Empire by the Bolsheviks who created the USSR in 1922.
In the early 1930’s Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, a Georgian, purposely starved to death millions of Ukrainians for resisting collectivization then later, on the premise of “in the future there will be fewer but better Russians,” ordered the mass murder of more Ukrainians.
During WWII many Ukrainians welcomed the invading Germans as liberators, but the Nazis saw slavs as subhuman and deported many for slave labor in Germany while mass murdering others in their quest for lebensraum.
After the Germans were driven out Stalin figured that any Ukrainians the Germans spared were collaborators so ordered the further mass murder of Ukrainians.
Having to know all this, President Franklin Roosevelt (D), author of executive order 9066 which sent more than 100,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps, was enamored of Stalin to the point of worship — much to the alarm of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
In the 1980s President Reagan (R) spent the Soviet Union into oblivion, it fell apart by 1991 and Ukraine became independent.
The George HW Bush (R) administration (1989-1993) assured Soviet General Secretary Gorbachev that NATO wouldn’t move “1 inch east” of a unified Germany. After the dissolution of the USSR much of the former eastern bloc joined NATO.
Citing “ancient hatreds and new plagues” President Bill Clinton (D) (1993-2001) strong armed Ukraine into destroying and returning its inherited nuclear arsenal to Russia.
The Clinton administration gave Ukraine solemn assurances of defending Ukraine if attacked.
In 2001 President George W Bush (R) stated “I looked the man (Putin) in the eye. I found him to be very straight forward and trustworthy.”
Bush changed his mind about Putin, which might have had to do with Putin opposing the Iraq War while Georgia joined the Iraq war on the side of the allies.
In March 2008 Bush declared “strong support” that Ukraine and Georgia should be allowed to join NATO in support of “security and freedom in this region and around the world.”
Putin stoked long simmering ethnic, regional and separatist conflicts in Georgia then invaded in August 2008 on the separatist side and forced the succession of two provinces from Georgia.
None of the international community, including President Bush, wanted to help Georgia against Russia.
It was a preview of the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President Obama (D) sickeningly sucked up to Putin from the ridiculous “reset button” Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in 2009 to Obama’s 2012 hot mike asking of outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to tell incoming President Putin (in and out more than once) that he, Obama, could be more flexible (toward Russia) after the upcoming (US) election. In return Putin personally disrespected Obama almost to the point of mooning Obama on international TV and took Crimea and the Donbass region from Ukraine in 2014.
Trump coexisted with Putin as he would a competitor CEO.
He proclaimed a friendly working relationship with Putin while opening the U.S. to being energy independent with domestic production, which dropped the international price of oil and put Putin on a leash — Putin couldn’t afford military adventures because oil is Russia’s primary source of income and Russia was broke. To control energy is to exercise power.
President Biden (D) threw it all away by undoing Trump’s energy policies thereby causing the international price of oil to skyrocket which gave Putin mischief money, then embarrassingly begged the Saudis to increase production (they refused) in order to drop the price of gas in the United States while increasing oil purchases from Russia.
Biden impotently ridiculed, baited and challenged Putin with his toothless alligator mouth since before the election, and increased his volume to the point of goading Putin to invade Ukraine while Ukrainian President Zelensky implored Biden to zip it because the blather was making the situation worse.
Putin sent troops into the separatist Ukrainian regions Donetsk and and Luhansk on the American holiday of President’s day, the day before the main invasion. Coincidence?
And, amid all the talk of crippling sanctions, Biden is still buying Russian oil, financing Putin’s bloody Ukraine adventure with American dollars instead of reviving domestic American production.
And, Biden is now negotiating a deal to buy Iranian oil while lifting all the sanctions on that country, the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism and nuclear bound — which wants to destroy America, while throwing the southern border wide open.
What could possibly go wrong?
Allan McNew, Beaumont
