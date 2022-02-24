I, like thousands (yes, thousands not hundreds)of people am a appalled by the actions of the Banning Planning commission to push for a warehouse facility on Sunlakes Blvd.
It is a glaringly inappropriate location.
But no ones is asking why they are willing to throw thousands of residents of Banning and Beaumont under the bus, or in this case a big rig.
Also, no one is questioning why a large corporation, willing to spend millions on a facility to put 200 trucks a day on our streets, is spending that kind of money knowing that their trucks will be just as grid locked as our cars are and will not be able to get them on the freeway.
I keep asking myself “what am I missing?”
What don’t I understand about a company throwing millions down the drain to fail and why is a planning commission approving some thing so blatantly harmful to the community that they are supposed to protect?
Someone needs to ask these questions and get the proper answers.
To say that something is rotten in Denmark (or Banning ) is an understatement. And as a afterthought, the persons who voted for this debacle should be the ones waiting for the ambulance that can’t get though to them because of the grid lock they helped to create.
“Sam” Luton, Banning
