Dear editor,
I am not a Republican or Democrat, but an Independent. I am deeply concerned about what has happened to our country.
I have followed this president’s performance since day one.
He, in my opinion, is not fit for office.
He has divided our country, disregarded the laws of the constitution and fires anyone that questions or defies his irrational pattern of thoughts and actions.
I’ve watched the impeachment trial (which was a scam) and cannot fathom how Trump could get away without producing witnesses or transcripts that were deliberately misfiled and hidden from the public.
What amazes me even more is that Rep. senators did not rule on facts or evidence that was ordered and ignored. (With the exception of one brave Rep. senator, Mitt Romney,) the Republicans were obviously not thinking about the welfare of our country.
Now we are facing the devastation of the Coronavirus.
Susan Rice spoke of a 69 page booklet left by Obama, warning about a future pandemic, that Trump disregarded.
When the virus began, Trump was informed in Jan and Feb. I witnessed his favorite reply on national TV that it was another “Democratic hoax.” He did not take any action until March, which allowed this wild fire to spread.
He now, as always, is trying to place the blame on China, the W.H.O., Obama and the governors. Shifting the responsibility on the mayors, governors to supply and protect their own states, as far as medical supplies and quarantine of its residents. This is a concern that should be led by the federal government. He also stated on national T.V. that “if we had an over stock of masks, he’d probably send them to Russia.”
In my lifetime, I have never heard of a president:
1. Tweeting online
2. Calling global warming “a hoax”
3. Disregarding scientific and medical findings and suggesting that we try injecting disinfectants or Clorox to cure viruses.
4. Stated on national T.V. He could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and still have his voter’s support
5. Threatening to withhold funding to W.H.O. and dismiss congress.
6. Putting up a useless wall on the Mexican border and caging children
7. Purposely withholding aid to our ally, Ukraine, when they would not cooperate with his Biden investigation.
8. Who said on national TV -He sees nothing wrong with extorting or using bribery to get information from other countries.
9. Who denies knowing or even meeting co-conspirators that are now serving time in jail for lying or carrying out his orders.
10. Who cares more about himself and the stock market and economy, rather than the deaths of over 65,000 people and over 1 million cases of Coronavirus in the U.S.
11. Rolls back regulations on air pollution, which affects respiratory diseases.
12. Who praises the leader of our enemies (Russia and China) and minimizes reports of US government investigations.
13. Who is forcing meat packers to go back to work, without proper testing or protection of the Defense Protection Act.
14. Refusing to invoke the law to produce medical equipment we need.
The list could go on and on.
Mr. Trump is reckless, deceitful, immoral, narcissistic, unqualified and dangerous.
He does not possess the political knowledge and class to occupy the office of the President of the United States. He’s willing to sacrifice human lives, to restart the economy. Trump’s enabler, senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, who has allowed billionaires and corporations to be given special bail outs, while suggesting states could file bankruptcy and small businesses suffer, also should be relieved of his post. Voters beware! This is not “fake news.”
M. Dedrick, Beaumont
