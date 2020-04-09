Last week, Geoffrey Wilson wrote that President Trump is an "optimist" who can lead the country during this crisis.
An optimist is one who performs well in a situation. Incompetent is a more accurate word to describe Trump's leadership during the crisis.
After the virus outbreak in China, health officials warned Trump of the pandemic.
He dismissed the alarm about the virus as the new Democratic hoax, while the virus was spreading across the country.
Over 2 months ago, he declared optimistically that the 15 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. “would go down to zero and disappear like a miracle."
While other nations were testing tens of thousands of people, the CDC administered fewer than 500 tests in February.
Dr. Anthony Fauci called the federal government's testing program "a failing."
On March 19, reporters asked Trump if he took responsibility for the lack of testing.
"I don't take responsibility at all," he answered optimistically.
With the unpreparedness of the federal government for the surge of COVID-19 patients, Trump was not moved, not worried and refused to invoke the Defense Production Act, out of fear of spooking the markets.
As on official stated, Trump was more worried about Wall Street than the virus.
Without a coherent national response to obtain personal protection equipment for healthcare workers, Trump said optimistically to state leaders that "they must get their own PPE, and the federal government is not a shipping clerk."
President Trump is incompetent and afraid.
He does not understand the role of the federal government.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
