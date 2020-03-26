Trump's preparedness and response to the COVID-19 has been a failure.
In 2016, after the Ebola epidemic, Obama established a Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense at the National Security Council to prepare for future pandemics like COVID-19.
In 2018, the Trump Administration eliminated it.
Beth Cameron, the former director of the department, stated recently-"I ran the White House pandemic office. Trump closed it." With this new virus, she said, "there was no clear White House led structure to oversee our response, and we lost valuable time."
The first COVID-19 outbreak was in Wuhan, China in December 2019.
The first case of it in the U.S. was on Jan. 20, 2020. From January 2020 to mid March 2020, Trump downplayed the threat.
He said the following: that it would not become a pandemic; that everything was under control; that the virus would vanish and disappear.
For weeks he denied that there was a shortage of test kits and protective clothing for health care workers.
The COVID-19 crisis gave Trump the opportunity to be a great leader. He became a wartime president with a chance to build a legacy and become a hero.
Steve Bannon, his former political adviser, said that "this crisis could be Trump's Churchill moment." Instead Trump announced that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax and fake news.
Now, it appears that his Churchill moment has come and is likely gone.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
