Dear editor,
Last week Gary Campanella wrote that President Trump had missed his "Churchill moment" in his response to the Covid-19 outbreak and indicated that people, left over from the Obama administration, could have done a better job if still in place.
Could he please point to a country, preferably one where the president or prime minister was not dealing with a bogus impeachment attempt, as an example for all others to follow.
Winston Churchill's life was not a great success until WWII and then his powers to rally people, through great speeches, when there was very little but hope, was his greatest strength.
One of his famous quotes was "if you're going through hell then keep going".
Now , before everyone gets excited and yells that Trump is no Churchill, consider that at the very least, he is an optimist and continues to assure us that we will get through this crisis and learn for the future.
He continually thanks everyone involved for their tremendous efforts and sacrifices.
I can't imagine Joe Biden, who doesn't know what day it is or sadly where he is, leading this battle.
As for the WHO, it is reasonable to ask what they are doing with their funding from the U.S. of over $400 million and a total annual budget of over $4 billion.
If you believe they are directing it all appropriately to solve world health issues then I would suggest a little more research.
The current director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom is from Ethiopia, where China has made significant investment and he owes his position to them. He will be towing the communist party line regardless of how and when they knew the virus was a problem.
Finally, on a more local note, I would like to thank the grocery store workers who continue to risk getting the virus every day while we shop and retreat to the relative safety of our homes .
That goes for the healthcare workers and first responders too which includes one of my sons.
All we have to do is follow a few simple rules and go out as little as possible to stop the spread of the virus.
Geoffrey Wilson, Beaumont
