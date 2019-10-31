Dear editor,
Our blessed President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, is an amazing strategist.
He just pulled off a brilliant ruse operation in Syria. He wisely announced he was pulling our U.S. troops out of Syria.
The democrats tried to use that decision against him. Instead, it fouled them up, you see one of Trump’s objectives was to bring the ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghadi out of hiding and kill him.
He is the most wanted killer of Christians and Americans in the world. The president did not tell Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, nor Adam Schiff of his plan to strike Abu Bakr Al-Baghadi once located.
Primarily so they could not leak and warn the Muslim leader and secondly, the president is not required to tell the speaker of the house, according to the constitution.
Schiff’s private room conducting the impeachment process against the president, is unconstitutional.
The president has a secret room called the situation room, giving final approval that doesn’t require congressional approval.
Unlike the impeachment inquiring that does require congressional approval.
By all of Congress, it’s called a vote.
Our great President Donald J. Trump os a brilliant thinker and planner.
May God bless him and may he win in 2020 by a landslide again.
Sincerely,
Bill Ruehle, Beaumont
