In Scott Hamre's world, those who, for whatever reason, refuse to take a vaccine shot, should as he sarcastically said "feel free to not take any space in an emergency room over COVID-19."
Mr. Hamre seemingly is willing to write off anyone who might take his or someone else's space in an emergency. He feels that it is "very important to counter false information" such as? What false information? None given other than the fact that those who reject vaccine shots are in his opinion endangering others.
He refuses to consider the fact that these individuals have the constitutional right to do so without fear of reprisal from the fanatical left. Surely there are exceptions to his "way or the highway."
Consider, for example, the fact that one's health may be compromised if the vaccine is introduced in to his system. But above all, the fact remains that he has the constitutional right to reject the vaccine shot without the fear of reprisal particularly from those who follow the dogmatic approach that the State owns you and your body.
Mr. Hamre feels that we should not listen to "pseudo-experts on this medical issue" but follow the advice of our doctors.
An accurate statement provided you are following the advice of a trustworthy doctor such as your own, on the other hand, his inference is that we should be following the advice of those because of their education and experience such as — ? Who did he have in mind? Could it be the advice of their TV personality, Dr. Fauci, the left wings "go to medical advisor?"
Follow this Doctor's advice and your head will spin from day to day as he changes direction regularly.
Mr. Hamre said "You may be unvaccinated and you may think this is about freedom" but there is freedom and there is free dumb.
Well, sir, you are certainly correct.
There is "freedom" as we know it and have known it for almost two hundred and fifty years and than there is "free dumb" in the new far left's thinking that has filled their heads with a panacea of free goodies.
Look about us — our country is on fire because of the "free dumb" who voted in this catastrophe and who, in reality, gave up their personal liberty for what — again look about you as our liberty recedes daily.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
