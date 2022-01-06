Contrary to R.S. Bibbo's letter, the real "dumb people" are those who think they have the "freedom" to put others lives and health at risk.
I'm speaking of the selfish and ideologically blinded who refuse to get vaccinated or wear masks just because they don't understand or care about the reality of the Covid pandemic.
More than 90 percent of those currently hospitalized with Covid or who have died from the virus are or were unvaccinated. That is a fact.
The Covid vaccines have been tested on millions of people worldwide and have been found to be 95 percent effective in curbing the virus. That is also a fact.
America has always pulled together in times of crisis. We did so in WWII even though the government issued mandates like the draft and rationing.
We did the same after 9/11.
But today, when we are faced with a Covid "invasion," a health care crisis of extraordinary magnitude, the Covid deniers, ideologues and conspiracy theorists are tearing us apart.
What's next, Mr. Bibbo? Will you tell us that people have a First Amendment right to shout "fire" in a crowded theater?
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.