Dear Editor:
The threat of COVID-19 seems to be easing for those Californians opting for vaccinations believed to be effective in controlling the insidious coronavirus pandemic that has impacted every one of us to some degree or another.
I shared in my last letter, how two octogenarians (my spouse and I) had traveled miles for our first COVID-19 vaccinations, but the second vaccinations scheduled a month after the first, turned into a circus of tricks.
After traveling more than two hours from our community and arriving at the scheduled second COVID-19 vaccination location which was a high school, we found a huge sign at the high school entry advising that the vaccination center had been moved to a large shopping mall.
That meant our travel was extended further until we arrived at the shopping mall for successful second vaccinations.
All in all, the travel time from our community to the high school to the shopping mall and return to our community took 4-hours round trip.
The irony of the adventure as we toured southern California highways, some of them under reconstruction, is that the travel time from our community to the vaccination relocation shopping mall is generally only 90-minutes round trip.
Needless to say, having a preference for chocolate bars and not prison bars, I opted for self-control and decided to air my grievance with County COVID-19 management officials who were apologetic concerning the lack of communications in not notifying us of the COVID-19 relocation site.
I strove to speak in a humble spirit of détente, a term that was popular during peaceful negotiations between President Reagan and the Soviet Union to resolve international “Cold War” tensions between the two countries.
I recalled the satire of a humorous Reagan quote wherein the past president referred to the nine most terrifying words in the English language: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
Today, our democratic American government is more in need of a policy of détente within America’s borders and beyond than ever before.
Disrespect for constitutional values is becoming a horrible anti–American trend.
Industrious business owners who have sacrificed and saved for years to invest in owning a business of their own have suffered from mob rule that favors coercive civil unrest and the destruction of private property under the guise of a divisive deceptive agenda called “social justice.”
Religious and educational institutions are prodded to bow to coercion that attempts to restrict property rights and constitutional liberty.
Perhaps the U.S. Supreme Court has exercised the grace of détente in its recent ruling lifting California’s strict COVID-19 ban on group bible study in private homes.
It seems more people are discovering that scriptural precepts and prayerful intercessions ring with truth when put into action.
It was in public school that I learned to memorize bible psalms — I was in a group of lucky students, Psalm 117 only has two verses, but the poetic Psalm delights in awe of law.
A reverent partnership between homes and educational leaders can rescue our young people from the snares of evil deception.
Guidance and respect for moral values and human life from conception onward rides the heights of the highest heavens and brings a balm of healing to the soul.
COVID-19 is insidious, but not as invasive and dangerous as the invasion of perversion and destruction that is hell-bent on eroding human dignity and the sacred spirituality of America under God.
Lead on United States Government with unselfish détente, and America can be enlightened with genuine equality and justice for one and for all!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
