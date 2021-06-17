Dear Editor,
Thank you for the privilege of expressing my gratitude to Banning Mayor Colleen Wallace for consistent and dedicated work in bringing the Banning community together with Town Hall Meetings held monthly since 2020, inviting all local residents to join in and get informed about the happenings in our city.
Also, Mayor Wallace has taken executive action in recognizing local residents for their contributions to the city.
During this month of May with Cinco de Mayo, Mayor Wallace is acknowledging those of Hispanic heritage for their contributions to the city of Banning. I am of Hispanic heritage and deeply moved by the acknowledgment of sharing my culture and traditions with the community.
Thank you, Mayor Colleen Wallace for contributing to the greater good of Banning.
Sincerely,
Gloria Toti Bell, Banning
