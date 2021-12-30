I’ve noticed theres a lot of contention on how much of a Christian you are in reference to ones opinion on masks or vaccine.
My old church lost many members due to their stance, involving politics and unsolicited medical advice. Being as Beaumont is a churched community, I'd like to remind us that no current medical knowledge is yet accurate as this virus is so young.
No politician is correct and separation of church and state is part of the "law of the land."
Politics and ones opinions of whether the science out there is correct is not scriptural. What is scriptural is your faith in Creators protection and preaching to your people despite any medical science excuses.
Missionaries like my brother have risked far more than the fear of a virus to preach Gods word to those in need.
David Hansen, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.