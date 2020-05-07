Dear editor,
While it states a letter to the editor, it really is a letter to the citizens of Banning. This is about the upcoming November election.
While we all realize it is the election of our president for the next four years and that is important, but it is also important that we remember that there is also and election for the city of Banning and its future.
Yes, Nov. 3, 2020 the citizens of Banning will go to the voting booth or vote by mail and elect three city council members. As you know, the city is divided in districts.
The seats that are up for grabs are in districts 1, 2, and 3. If you do not know what district you live in please call city hall in Banning. I am hoping that the local newspapers will print out the maps showing where the district dividing lines are.
If you or someone you know is interested and would make the city of Banning proud these are the dates to keep in mind: The filing date begins July 13 and the end date to file to be a candidate is Aug. 7.
What is so important to you as a citizen of Banning is that we elect a person that is good for us, the citizens of Banning, not the outside developers who have come into our city and spent thousands of dollars on electing certain people so they can have special treatments.
While the money spent may not come directly from the developers it has come from outside of our city by way of different organizations such as the Business Leaders for Ethical Government in Encinitas; Inland Empire Taxpayers Association in Riverside; Jim Lacy’s Taxifornia Tax Fighter located in Irvine; and Morongo Band of Mission Indians of Cabazon.
What do they want and why are they involved in our city elections and spending thousands of dollars. Why? Please, someone tell me why.
Last election, they spent thousands of dollars to elect district 4 and 5 (which are the present two members).
One elected councilmember, from district 4, had never attended a council meeting, nor did they live in the city a full year.
The current district 5 councilmember is a lifetime Banning person, but has no expense in business. Again, why are thousands of dollars from outside of the community involved in our election? —$100k plus of minus.
To the voter: I want to point out just a couple of deals your city council members have done to our city over the years.
• Local car dealership rebate:
We pay 7.75 percent, which goes to the state of California, as you know. The state returns one percent of that to the city. In turn, we rebate to the car dealership close to 80 percent of our 1 percent — that they turn in. The figure over the past years which includes the 4th quarter of 2016, 4th quarters of 2017 and 2018; and first quarter of 2019 is a total of $786,492.32. Keep in mind this has been going on since the year 2005. Why? Just think how many more police officers we could have on our streets. The general fund is out of money so now they reach into the utility department for more revenue. The other item is the housing project going on as I write this, Highland Springs Ave. to the East and Wilson St. to the North there are 1500 new homes.
• Development impact fees:
The Pardee Homes agreement was signed March 2012. The city agreed to waive the development impact fee on the first 500 homes if they build them by 2017.They have not done so, yet the city is still waiving fees. The amount of fees waived is $6,452,000.
The city just raised all of the building permit fees a few weeks ago. The permit fee to build a 1500 sq. ft. home in Banning today is over $45,000 to an individual, and they are not waiving any fees, plus you must pay up front.
Do you think the development is passing that saving on to the new home buy? — I don’t think so.
The next thing you know they will raise our water, electric, sewer and trash fees because they are out of money.
Why wouldn’t the city be broke with deals like these that they have made over the past 15 years or more?
I ask you, the voter, to please get involved. It is your city; you the citizen of Banning must elect your next councilmember not the outside developer or anyone outside of our city.
I am a former city councilman of 12 years and citizen of Banning for 60 years. I care what happens to Banning and you should too. Look around your city and tell me if you are happy with the way it looks.
Again, district 1, 2, 3 will be up for election. Your vote is for the future of Banning.
Make it count.
Frank Burgess, Banning
