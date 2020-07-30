On May 8, I wrote a Letter to the Editor, which was printed by the Record Gazette, titled “To the Banning Voter”.
Again, I am writing to you, the voter of Banning. This time is to let you know it is time for you, the citizen, to get involved in the Nov. 3 election.
It is time to take your papers out to run for city council.
The filing date began July 14 and will end Aug. 7. Go see the city clerk. All it takes is a one-time fee and 30 signatures from registered voters in your district to qualify.
Districts 1, 2, and 3 are open. It is time for you to get involved in your city.
You owe it to yourself as well as to the future of Banning. What will be your legacy?
If you are happy with what you got I guess you should stay at home and get higher utility bills, more give away to outside developers ($6,000,000 in fees), and who knows what else they have received.
Give away sale tax return of $5,000,000 to the Auto Group in town over the last 20 years and the next 15 years and run all the other dealerships out of town.
This is what has happened these past 15-20 years. Just let the outsiders run your city. Tell me, what has District 1 and 3 done for the city, in the past or present?
District 2 has been the only district that I can say works for the citizens of Banning.
It is time for all citizens to wake up and get new leadership in Districts 1 and 3.
Stop the good ol’ boys handshake deals that have lost thousands of dollars to you — the taxpayers.
I grew up in Missouri; you know, the show me state. So show me what the past and present city councils have done to improve the city over these past years.
In the past 20 years, the median household income in Banning has been below the poverty line.
That is right, below the poverty line. Promise is all we ever get. It is up to you the registrant voter to make this a great city.
Frank Burgess, Banning
