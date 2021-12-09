Editor,
This letter is addressed to the editor of the Record Gazette, but it really speaks to all of the citizens in the San Gorgonio Pass area.
Last week, on Dec. 1, the Banning Planning Commission voted 3-2 to approve a 625,000 sq.ft. warehouse to be built on an approximately 47 acres empty lot across from the Sun Lakes Country Club community on Sun Lakes Blvd. It is not known what the building will be used for, nor does it have a tenant.
The huge problem is its location; as the lot is between the Albertsons shopping center, to its east and The Assisted Living Residences to its west. To the north is the railroad and I-10. Access to the proposed facility is only from Sun Lakes Blvd. Truck traffic from the I-10 is estimated about 200-400 trucks per da. This will cause Highland Springs Avenue to be a nightmare. You know how it is now. Just wait.
Some residents of Banning have voiced their acceptance of the fact that this time, the Sun Lakes community is the target of misguided city development when previously, it was just the rest of us who were targeted.
However, we need to realize that this project will severly impact the entire region of the Pass. Ten warehouses are planned for the area between Sun Lakes Blvd. and Sunset Avenue. Also impacting another retirement community, Serrano del Vista, and then a huge complex of warehouses to the west off Highway 60. Do we want to let this happen? — Our beautiful area will be smothered and excessive numbers of big trucks will congest our streets that cannot handle it.
The east end of Banning is already zoned industrial and should be used for that type of development in Banning. It is saad that the citizens must now file a lawsuit against their own city to stop this. The folks of Sun Lakes have established a committee to handle donations for the anticipated legal cost. The contact number is (909) 499-3570.
Frank J. Burgess, Banning
