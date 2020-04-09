Editor,
How many of you are tired of reading about the Chinese virus?
All you read and hear in the various media formats is statistics for each country and the whole of the U.S., and each state, for the state of California, and each county of the Golden state.
We hear about positive tests.
We hear about how many people have died.
Has your life been disrupted enough without having all these statistics drummed into your head?
What I would like to hear is something that will tell me the number of people who have tested positive and survived.
What I would like to hear is how much medical research is being done, the status, and if anyone is close to a solution.
Some positive reports, please.
To quote an often-heard phrase: This is the longest that anything from China has lasted.
Fred Sake Sakurai, Banning
