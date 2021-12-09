Dear Editor:
In last week’s Record Gazette, Amy Herr said that the care her loved ones received at SGMH literally “saved their lives."
She pointed out that five dollars per month may save your life or the life of your loved one; there are few investments that will reap as much benefit.
Here are some of the many comments posted on Nextdoor in support of Measure H:
“I received excellent care at San Gorgonio when I went to the Emergency Room in 2018. Having them close by is vital to the community.”
“$5 a month is a small price to pay when lives are at stake.”
“I fell & had a fracture to my pelvis and the ER was great!”
“Voting ’YES' on this is a no brainer for us! Even though we have Kaiser and VA, SanG is the closest ER. It is in everyone’s best interest for it to be fully equipped and staffed!”
“San G is working on creating a "Stroke Center" to deal with the large number of seniors who are victims of strokes. It is also obtaining the state-of-the-art da Vinci robotic surgical system early next year. The $5 a month tax…which we are already paying and will never increase...will ensure that the ER remains fully staffed with the best possible equipment.”
“In an emergency, time counts, and none of us can afford a 35 to 45-minute ambulance ride in the event of a serious accident, stroke, or heart attack…we must continue to have a local Emergency Room with up-to-date technology, and proper staffing levels to care for you, or your family or friends when seconds count.”
“If an ambulance receives a call, locates and loads the person, and then has to drive 20 miles (possibly in heavy traffic on the 10 freeway), that is valuable time wasted. For instance, we only have minutes to determine how a stroke victim needs to be treated and then implement the treatment.”
“I have gone there many times over the 35 years I've lived here, and they have always given me excellent care.”
“I was in a bad car accident in April. This guy crossed over 4 lanes and hit me head on. I coded twice and my wife almost bled to death! I was brought to San G. ER and they stabilized me and my wife before flying us out to Moreno Valley. They saved our lives.”
It’s the holiday season, a time for giving and caring.
One way to do that is to vote Yes on Measure H.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
