Oct. 31, 2022
With the midterms upon us, we should all take a good hard look at our society; where it was, where it is, and where it is going.
In 2020 (just two short years ago) the inflation rate was 1.2 percent, it is now over 8 percent; that's the equivalent of losing a full month's salary. Home mortgage rates were 2.5 percent, they are now over 7 percent; the highest in 20 years. Gasoline was $3 per gallon, it is now over $5, even $6-$7 in some areas; the highest in history. Utility rates continue to climb. Retirement portfolios have lost 25 percent of their value. Homelessness is still on the rise. Crime rates are skyrocketing everywhere, and many criminals are released almost immediately after arrest, free to commit more crimes. Heck, stores don't even bother trying to stop shoplifters anymore. Student test scores have seen the worst declines in history, and free speech is being violently suppressed on college campuses across the nation. Drag shows are now considered family friendly, girls are forced to compete against boys and to share bathrooms and locker rooms with them, and our newest Supreme Court Justice cannot even define a "woman."
Democrats have held total power here in California for decades now, and in D.C. for 10 of the last 14 years. Think about where you are verses where you were. How does your grocery bill look lately? Can you afford to actually fill your gas tank? Maybe it's time for a change. After all, what MORE do you have to lose?
Gary Hironimus, Banning
