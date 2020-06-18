I know how Beaumont can raise the money it needs for its Pennsylvania Avenue widening project.
Just have the police ticket all those, including bicyclists, who ignore the city’s stop signs and the money will come rolling in.
And it might even save some lives.
Mike Sturman, Cherry Valley
