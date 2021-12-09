Dear Editor,
I am a retired resident, living in the Four Seasons Community, across the road from the Sun Lakes community.
I know you have heard all the arguments for and against the proposed building of the Warehouse in question and must realize that the negative impact of this project greatly outweighs any positives.
So, I will not go over its pros and cons again. The issue for me is one of Respect and Fairness! A vast majority of our neighbors are strongly against this project, as was illustrated by the "standing room only" turnout at last night's City Council meeting.
Residents were standing shoulder to shoulder behind the seated attendees, some as far back as the outside entrance. It appears that the Banning City Council is more concerned with feathering their own nests than caring about what the residents think.
"We The People" of this community are who they should be supporting, not their own bank accounts, which it appears have been bolstered by the Warehouse developers.
Sincerely,
Anita C. Finkelstein, Beaumont
