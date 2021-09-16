The president’s advisors Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Having just read R. S. Bibbo's letter about Biden's "Puppet Master," my first thought was "does (s)he not realize that all Presidents have advisors?"Stephen St. John, Beaumont Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letter To Editor More from this section Keep the tree on Highland Springs Dear Editor: Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSan Gorgonio Memorial Hospital’s security is ‘breath of fresh air’Remnants of pinball museum to be auctioned off this weekendPolice arrest shooting suspect in domestic disputeBanning still ironing out details as to how cannabis microbusinesses will be allowedStreet mural designs emerging in downtown BanningBeaumont, a general law city, delays decision about by-district electionsBanning postpones airport closure decisionTyree loses opener, but not sense of humorNewsom wins easily, but Inland Empire margin closeUpdated: Beaumont man struck and killed by freight train in San Timoteo Canyon Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Record Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
