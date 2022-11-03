Oct. 31, 2022
Dear editor,
The Inflation Reduction Act created by the Democrats provides $80 billion to the IRS with plans to hire 87,000 new employees. While providing much better service it obviously will give the IRS the ability to conduct more audits on everyone.
Janet Yellen has stated that audit rates for taxpayers making less than $400,000 will not go up faster than historical rates if you can believe her. She also stated in 2021 that inflation was a "small risk," "not a problem," "manageable," and only temporary. Ha, ha!
I certainly hope that the IRS will focus primarily on wealthy corporations and individuals, but there is no doubt in my mind that there will be more audits, which will affect and have an impact on middle class and low income taxpayers who don't have the money to hire accountants and attorneys to arbitrate, negotiate, appeal or otherwise mitigate and litigate claims and judgments against them and those who don't qualify for legal aid.
The IRS audits poor low-income taxpayers making less than $25,000 and those claiming the earned income tax credit at five times the rate of everyone else.
Though not intended specifically as harassment, the new IRS Army definitely won't make things any easier for middle class and low-income taxpayers. It is not a Republican lie. It is a reality.
Ira Pray, Beaumont
