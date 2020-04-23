Last week, R.S. Bibbo wrote that Democrats have been peddling the line that "Trump called the coronavirus a hoax," which he swears that Trump never said.
And that Gary Campanella accepted the line, when he wrote "he (Trump) dismissed the alarm about the virus as the new Democratic hoax."
Mr. Bibbo suggested that the statement could only mean the following: Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.
To others the statement meant this — Trump called the coronavirus warning a hoax.
In a March 30, Time article, Haley Edwards reported, "throughout February Trump dismissed the Democrats' alarm about the virus as their new hoax."
Clearly, she was commenting about his lack of concern about the virus.
From January to March, Trump downplayed the threat, saying the virus would disappear and that everything was under control.
Mr. Bibbo, your suggestion as to the meaning of the statement about Trump is faulty.
Furthermore, there were the acceptance and peddling of this line: Trump's response to the coronavirus has been a failure.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.