Dear Editor,
I sure enjoy the columns of Jim Bailey. Keep them coming. It is a better use of space than my (and that of others’) political blather.
Here is my poem and I think it has local value.
The Freedom Tree
We have an oak in
Beaumont/
Banning, California,
right on the city border,
technically in Banning,
where Wyatt Earp rode
a stagecoach in many
years past and this tree
adorned with
American flags
around its base is known as
The Freedom Tree.
It reminds many of
freedom
and what that might mean
as much as it means
different
things to different people
and you
may as well ask what
is love?
Freedom cannot just be
nationalism;
freedom cannot be
the unfettering
from responsibility
many may seek;
freedom cannot simply be
the ability to exploit
and ruin;
freedom cannot be
the weight of official
sanctions
upon even the disgusting
utterances of the
seemingly,
uncaring and ignorant.
Freedom involved
Reagan imploring
the taking down of a wall
and Trump trying to
build one,
freedom involved
Reagan lauding
our Statue of Liberty
and Trump closing
the door.
If freedom is “just
another word for
nothing left to lose"
(borrowed here)
it cannot keep
people in closets.
Freedom cannot
be so many things.
Freedom must be
something, however,
and freedom may
reveal itself to us.
Here we have
The Freedom Tree.
What is freedom?
What will it be?
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
