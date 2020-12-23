Dear Editor,

I sure enjoy the columns of Jim Bailey. Keep them coming. It is a better use of space than my (and that of others’) political blather.

Here is my poem and I think it has local value.

The Freedom Tree

We have an oak in

Beaumont/

Banning, California,

right on the city border,

technically in Banning,

where Wyatt Earp rode

a stagecoach in many

years past and this tree

adorned with

American flags

around its base is known as

The Freedom Tree.

It reminds many of

freedom

and what that might mean

as much as it means

different

things to different people

and you

may as well ask what

is love?

Freedom cannot just be

nationalism;

freedom cannot be

the unfettering

from responsibility

many may seek;

freedom cannot simply be

the ability to exploit

and ruin;

freedom cannot be

the weight of official

sanctions

upon even the disgusting

utterances of the

seemingly,

uncaring and ignorant.

Freedom involved

Reagan imploring

the taking down of a wall

and Trump trying to

build one,

freedom involved

Reagan lauding

our Statue of Liberty

and Trump closing

the door.

If freedom is “just

another word for

nothing left to lose"

(borrowed here)

it cannot keep

people in closets.

Freedom cannot

be so many things.

Freedom must be

something, however,

and freedom may

reveal itself to us.

Here we have

The Freedom Tree.

What is freedom?

What will it be?

Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.