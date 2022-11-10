Nov. 7, 2022
Seniors comprise 30 percent of the Banning population. This is higher than both Beaumont (11 percent) and Yucaipa (13.4 percent) combined. Many other local cities have some rent control, but Banning does not.
There are many seniors in our city that live on Social Security as their only source of income with a great percentage needing food assistance. For many years this has posed significant hardship for them.
Other factors have made this situation far worse. Inflation in housing costs. The housing cost increase is reflected in all areas – single-family homes, apartments and mobile home space rent.
Second is the cost for necessities. Food, utilities and household items have increased, some drastically.
All this forces low-income seniors to tighten their budgets even if their budgets are already overextended. There are seniors who spend 90 percent of their income on space rent. That leaves them 10 percent for everything else. Where do they go if they cannot cover their space rent? Maybe children, relatives or friends, assisted living that takes away their independence or sadly they would add to the homeless population?
Senior mobile home parks in Banning would benefit from reasonable rent control. To achieve this many of us seniors must bring this to the Banning City Council.
Please attend the council meetings, tell a neighbor and bring a friend. Normal meeting dates are the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. Call (951) 922-3105 to verify.
Future meeting dates are: Nov. 22, Dec. 2 and Dec. 27.
Fill the seats!
Please advocate for rent control in senior mobile home parks in Banning. If we speak together hopefully we will achieve the goal. Thank you.
N. Schorza, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.