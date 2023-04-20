April 15, 2023
R.S. Bibbo disapproved of the letter “Dominion’s Lawsuit” submitted by Gary Campanella. Bibbo claimed the letter was based on Dominion’s unproven pleadings, and the media outlets that reported on the lawsuit “suppress free speech and distort the truth.”
From Dominion’s pleadings we learned that numerous text messages and emails from Fox News hosts, producers, and executives revealed that they privately rejected the 2020 election fraud claims, which they promoted on air. The pleadings also showed that Fox News “spread and endorsed voter fraud claims about Dominion, even as it internally recognized the lies as crazy, absurd, and reckless.”
For months all the major media outlets, except Fox News, reported on the Dominion Lawsuit. However, last month, Fox News host Howard Kurtz broke his silence about the Dominion lawsuit. According to an Associated Press report in February, “the network reportedly banned him from speaking about it.”
The facts do not support Bibbo's written statements. The Dominion pleadings were discovery documents from Fox News. Fox News suppressed free speech and distorted the truth.
Marlene Doyle, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.