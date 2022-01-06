Dear Editor,
Covid is a real thing, I’ve had it. I’ve never been so brutally ill in my life and it took about a month and a half to recover from what it did to me.
But, I’m among the 99 percent of people who have had it and survived.
Maybe we should quit castigating one another from our echo chambers and ask some questions.
Why did all those “elite” people who were confirmed, anchored, “no way Jose” anti-vaxxers in December 2020 become ardent vaccine mandating tyrants casting vaccine and masking doubters from society the next February 2021?
It was only two months for the sudden, en bloc, 360 degree reversal.
Why all the hysterical emphasis on vaccination rather than any consideration of superior natural immunity?
Why all the incessant testing for infection rather than for determining immunity? Why are ERs in certain districts around the nation being clogged with symptomless people clamoring to be PCR tested, tying up emergency resources?
Why is any suggestion of prophylaxis, early treatment and therapeutics immediately squelched?
When I left the ER, as I remember, I was given a prescription for antibiotics and the personal understanding that if I turned blue from low oxygen levels I should return.
Why has the Biden administration recently cut off distribution of successful monoclonal antibody therapeutics from distribution to clinics in the various states?
Why is it that the elected “elite” who order or publicly support draconian lock downs are somehow immune from Covid at unmasked, supersized parties or whenever they otherwise think the cameras are off?
Why is it that an illness used to be considered to be a “case” when the subject was hospitalized, then it changed during Covid that a case is defined by a “positive” test by a research procedure which is actually, according to the FDA, not a medical diagnostic tool, not indicative of live virus, and only temporarily approved for off label use during Covid?
Does it stand to reason that the PCR test, which magnifies fragments of RNA, cannot determine whether a viral infection is Covid, the flu, a common cold, HIV infection, or any combination of?
Dr. Fauci was also the official face of the Aids epidemic. Since he told us nonsense then like we could become HIV infected from table tops, what’s he telling us now? Why does his story change on an almost daily basis?
Why did the inventor of the PCR technique which became the PCR test, Kari B. Mullis, scorch Fauci over the perceived misuse of it during the AIDS epidemic?
Did Dr Fauci urge the misuse of the PCR test (a research tool) during the Aids epidemic for skewing statistics?
Dr Robert Malone invented the technology from which from which the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines have been derived. Why has he been canceled from twitter for speaking his concern about the potential dangers associated with vaccination?
If the vaccines actually work, why do we need two shots as well as a never ending series of boosters?
How is it that States like Florida, which was practically open the majority of the time and has a very large senior population, do better with Covid infection than states like New York and California which shut down and destroyed their economies?
Why did several blue state governors shove infected persons into nursing homes with vulnerable elderly?
Why did Dr Fauci recently say on television there is a difference between being hospitalized with Covid and from Covid?
Does conflation of with and from skew the statistics?
Does Dr Fauci have an economic tie to Remdesivir? Do the advisors at the CDC have ties to the pharmaceutical companies which produce the vaccines?
Is it true that wearing a mask to ward off Covid is like using chain link fencing to screen out mosquitoes?
How is it that the Biden administration will demand a vax passport and a negative test for citizens to board planes, then fly illegal immigrants all over the country without benefit of Covid tests and vaccinations? Could this be super spreading?
What is the truth about the omicron mutation?
It seems more people are dying nationally from fentanyl overdoses than Covid. Why is there no excitement over that possibility?
And the most ridiculously absurd for last: in the early stage of the endemic, I saw a news clip of Dr Fauci OKing orgies so long as the participants wear masks.
Why did he have nothing to say about 6 feet of distancing with 10 or less of only relatives attending as was suggested for Holiday gatherings?
Allan McNew, Beaumont
