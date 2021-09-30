It has been tough trying to do the normal things in a pandemic.
Time slips by and we do not do the things we would normally do.
One of the things we would like to do is to extend a heartfelt thank you to those in the community who put out boxes for the back to school supplies this year.
Consuelo’s Mexican Food, Pat Brown and the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, Linda Hanley and the Bank of Hemet, Johnny Russo’s Italian Restaurant, The Farms House, David Heiss and the Record Gazette, the Banning Chamber of Commerce, the Utility Department of the City of Banning, Sunrise Church and the City Hall of the City of Banning.
All of you generously allowed boxes to be placed in your establishments, and the public willingly placed school supplies in them.
Not to be forgotten are the residents of Sun Lakes who filled the bus (trolley) to overflowing with the supplies they donated.
Notebooks, pencils, paper, backpacks and much more filled in the trolley.
Once the supplies were collected, the Chamber of Commerce let us use their office to separate and disperse the supplies.
All of the supplies were given to all of the schools in the Banning Unified District. All of the staff really appreciated the items and will disperse them to the students. Thank you to the Banning Community for caring about our students.
Sincerely,
Debbie Franklin and Banning Partners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.