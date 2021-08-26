In the Aug. 23 edition of the Press Enterprise a front-page article was headlined "Area Cities put on notice."
It went on to tell that the state auditor's report place 6 cities in a high-risk category with potential financial challenges. The article explains that the ratings given were based on a number of economic factors.
For example: "Does the city have enough cash on hand to cover unexpected expenses?
How heavy is its long-term debt burden? Are city revenues increasing or decreasing over time?" The ratings discussed were Red (high risk), Yellow (moderate risk), and Green (low risk).
The City of Banning, despite the ongoing financial impact of Covid-19, was rated Green (low risk). I believe this is due to the great job that is being done by our City Manager Doug Schultz.
He inherited a mess, and has done a wonderful job in reorganizing and leading our community.
Yes, he has had some major challenges, but he has worked through them and in most cases has had positive outcomes.
I congratulate him and his staff on their diligence and dedication to our city. We should all be thankful for his knowledge, demeanor, and direction in moving Banning into a prosperous future.
George Moyer, Banning
