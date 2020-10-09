To the editor:
On Monday Sept. 14, 2020 around 6 p.m. on Oman St. in Banning, our daughter Dannille and our dog Luna were attacked by a pitbull.
During this attack, several people stopped and rendered help.
We would like to thank some of these people, Cara Matthewson Jefferey Baker and Jessica Gonzales, who were just a few who came to help at their own risk.
We thank you all so much, we are truly grateful.
Our daughter Dannille is still traumatized and our pet dog Luna must endure more surgery due to the severity of her injuries.
We pray she wont lose her leg or have to be put down.
If anyone has information as to who owns this pitbull, we ask you to please call Animal Control so this dog can be quarantined so no other family has to endure this kind of tragedy.
Most grateful to all who helped
The Rangel Family, Banning
