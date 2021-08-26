I would like to thank the Morongo Council for donating $1,900 to sponsor me to march with the Gold Drum & Bugle Corps. I was able to experience being in an open class corps for Drum Corps International because of their sponsorship.
I had always hoped to be able to march on the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, Ind. and was finally able to actually experience it.
It was an experience like no other to be able to perform in seven other states within two weeks.
It was tiring, but worth it to be able to perform in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana. At finals in Indiana, there were mainly world-class corps with only three open class corps performing.
Gold was one of those three open class corps and I got to see so many amazing world class drum corps after my last performance on the last day of finals.
Gold performed for three days in Indiana and on the second day an age-out ceremony was held to honor performers who would no longer be able to participate in the activity due to their age.
I was one of those age-outs and was included in the ceremony with a few others from Gold. During my time with Gold, there were lots of tears, and happiness from building the team up at the beginning to finishing our run at finals.
I will never forget my time with the Gold Drum & Bugle Corps and I will always be thankful to Morongo for helping me be a part of them.
Misty Caranza
