I had a wonderful morning until I took off the Western Knolls Avenue exit unexpectedly. I hit the Cal Trans sign and my front car bumper was completely damaged. There was debris all over.
God truly helped me; there was no other car or person involved. A very kind lady stopped and asked if I was OK. I am so thankful. After several phone calls, CHP Officer McMillen came.
He was so kind and caring, waiting with me until the tow truck arrived. When I questioned if Cal Trans should be requested to review and to improve this particular exit, I was told, “No need. They know.” Personally, it meant I am not the first one to hit this sign. This exit off of the SR-60 is so different — it is so short.
I hope none of you will experience the same accident. So, please be very careful when you must exit Western Knolls Avenue. I am praying that Cal Trans will improve it, especially with bigger signs.
Compliments and thanks to the help line of the Beaumont Police Department, which efficiently transferred my call to CHP.
Now, I can firmly say I am not alone as God is always with me, along with caring
Beaumont CHP officer — Thank you.
Sincerely, a senior driver
Theresa Lee
Banning
