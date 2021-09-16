For one of the best, well-organized Stagecoach Days Parade, ever.
I enjoyed every entry. Being a horse lover, they were my favorite. But most important in my opinion, was the community coming together whether as a participant or spectator. After months of “distancing”, this parade was a delightful interruption. I particularly want to thank Henry and his family for their company while watching it.
Sharon Middleton, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.