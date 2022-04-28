Thank you so much to those who answered Tender Loving Critters' plea for help.
The donations we received have helped so very much.
I know we can continue for this year.
The generosity of those who sent donations was overwhelming. Many of you wrote messages of hope that filled my heart with joy. Your notes of encouragement made me feel your love for the work of Tender Loving Critters. I know we're not "big and flashy." I've never been much on "spreading the news" or "tooting our horn." I think of what we can do to help the critters that's my main purpose.
I couldn't care for the critters without the help of our volunteers/friends. The volunteers don't get paid or receive benefits. They work because they love the critters. As I've told you many times...100% of ALL donations go directly to the care of the critters. Our expenses are medical, pet food, puppy pads, and litter. I take care of everything else. Thank you for your support and love. You'll always have a special place in my heart.
Gratefully,
Ellen Carr
Tender Loving Critters
