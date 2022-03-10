This is Ellen from Tender Loving Critters.
It breaks my heart to write this letter. Since the pandemic, our donations have slowly dried up.
Tender Loving Critters has been in Banning since the 1980s.
Back then we were known as Inland Empire SPCA. Our group was the one who started the animal shelter. It was one kennel and a very small shack used as an office at that time.
In the mid-1990s, the shelter was bequeathed a sum of money. This money was used to build the shelter as it is today.
The shelter was operated by IESPCA until the late 90s when they lost the lease to a company that underbid them. At that time, IESPCA began using foster homes, which we still do. We've been registered with the IRS as a non-profit since 1994.
In 2001, we changed our name to Tender Loving Critters Animal Rescue.
I've been running the rescue since the late 90s.
I've always promised our donors that 100 percent of every donation goes directly to the
care of the critters. I have kept that promise. No one receives a salary or benefits.
Our foster homes pay all their mortgages/rent and utilities. Our foster homes are provided pet food and medical care for their fosters.
We maintain five foster homes. We service 50+ cats and 10 dogs.
TLC has always been more of a cat rescue since only a few foster homes are able to care for dogs. We care for 3-5 feral cat colonies and we promote microchipping by offering low-cost microchips. We sponsor Animal Action League, a low-cost spay/neuter/shot mobile clinic.
The clinic comes to Banning two days a month. Over the last five years, thousands of cats/dogs have been spayed/neutered.
Our microchip program is three years old and in that time over 1200 critters have been microchipped.
We've helped people with their vet bills when possible. We've never asked them to pay us back. These are a few of the projects we do for the Pass Area.
In all the time the rescue has been functioning, we've been supported by private donations.
I've never asked the city, county, state, or federal governments for money.
Our local shelter receives $240,000 per year to do what we do for free.
As I stated in the beginning our donations are drying up.
Last month, we received $275 in donations. Our expenses were $2176.
In order to pay our expenses, I had to dip into our "emergency" fund.
Obviously, we can't continue using "emergency" money to survive.
I'm asking for your help. Our critters need your help. If we fail, what happens to all the animals we help?
Sadly, the older and unadoptable critters would be euthanized and the rest turned over to the shelter, hopefully, to be adopted. I've tried fundraising on Facebook a few times but that money was for specific vet bills.
Honestly, I don't know what else to do.
I know things are tough for everyone. I get it. I'm a consumer, also!
The rescued has tried for over thirty-five years to make the Pass Area a better place for animals. Please, help us to continue our work. If the rescue has ever helped you. Now is the time to help us.
You can reach Ellen/TLC by calling (951) 849-5817 or writing to P.O. Box 299 Banning, CA 92220.
Thank you.
Ellen Carr, Tender Loving Critters
