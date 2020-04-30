Beaumont Presbyterian Church in conjunction with Table of Plenty is proud to take food to the Ramsey Street Village.
We adhere to the scripture: Matthew 25: 40 "I tell you the truth, whatever you did for the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me."
It's amazing to me that there are those in Banning who feel that we should not be taking care of our citizens.
These people are not indigents, drug addicts or alcoholics. They have been vetted by the police department and must adhere to strict rules.
They are citizens of Banning who have fallen on hard times.
A friend of ours said he had a friend who lost his job and his home and he is now staying there.
"Am I my brother's keeper?" You bet!
Jodie Welch, Banning
