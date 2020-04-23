Chloe Sidwell and I are the managers for Table of Plenty at Beaumont Presbyterian Church every Wednesday.
Due to social-distancing we are not able to offer our wonderful hot meals but we are now providing bag lunches.
We have three cooks in the kitchen and several more volunteers in the social hall to do the set-up.
Thanks to the generosity of the church, the board of deacons, the Korean church, church members and our friends and neighbors we have made the following sandwiches: ham and cheese, egg salad, chicken salad and that old stand-by peanut butter and jelly.
Included are: a piece of fruit, chips, a hard boiled egg and a cookie.
Also, Perricone is providing us with small bottles of juice to include in our give-away.
We are open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Guests are met at the door and are able to pick up the lunch bag and juice without personal contact.
We miss the contact we normally have with our guests and we know that they miss us.
We are so blessed to be able to continue this ministry and we appreciate all the support.
If you would like to contribute: Table of Plenty, PO Box 22, Beaumont CA 92223.
Jodie Welch, Banning
