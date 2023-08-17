Aug. 14, 2023
Citizens of Banning,
Join our local government. The American Revolution determined that we would have self-government, not to be dictated to by a royal autocrat far away in England. It is our involved citizenry that decides our direction.
Unfortunately, our city government has not always acted in our best interests. Here are some examples:
1) A developer proposed a warehouse building adjacent to peoples’ homes. Not only was it visually intrusive and rude, it was to be a cannabis (CBD) growing facility. The location and fumes emitted were problems ignored. The community development director promoted the project. The local citizens complained to the Planning Commission, which realized the project was inappropriate and rejected it. The City Council approved the rejection. They heard the people.
2) A developer proposed a warehouse (Banning Point) between Albertsons Grocery Store and The Lakes, a residence for people with health problems, and Sun Lakes Country Club, a retirement community. A citizens community group protested because of the traffic the warehouse would generate and the poisonous fumes and particulate matter from the diesel truck engines. This matter is in court. The city is fighting its own citizens. Banning Point must be abandoned.
3) The city manager is negotiating to sell Banning Municipal Airport (FAA symbol KBNG) to a developer for a warehouse. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants the airfield to remain open. We recall during the recent Highland Fire how critical the airport was for the aircraft fighting the fire. Losing KBNG would harm the safety of Banning and the Pass. It is not a prudent move.
We have put all our eggs, our homes, our lives into one basket, Banning. We must watch that basket and the city government to correct them when they go astray and commend them when they help us.
Your Invitation: Join us at City Hall for the City Council meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The agenda will be available on the city website on the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17. The meeting will be available also on ZOOM and broadcast on local television.
As Speaker O’Neill said, “All politics is local.”
Thank you,
Stuart MacKenzie, Banning
