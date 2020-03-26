This is an excellent time to show our support for The Russo family.
John and Jane have donated so much in time and food offerings to our Pass communities over many years.
Their Italian Restaurant is still open for delicious take-out meals.
The Catholic Church fish fries are no longer able to operate, but the fish at Russo's is super!
Let's all show our appreciation and treat ourselves during these rough times.
Doug and Tracy Wells, Banning
