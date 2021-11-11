I have lived in my Sun Lakes home for over twenty years. I moved here to get away from traffic and air pollution.
I wanted to get out of the Los Angeles rat race and live happily ever after in our Sun Lakes paradise.
It has been that paradise until this new threat of a distribution center directly across from our main gate and adjacent to The Lakes, which is assisted living and memory care, has threatened to tear our lives apart.
The San Gorgonio Pass is not the place for industrial buildings, 24/7 trucking and the diesel death trap. Traffic in Banning is already way too congested and I have watched emergency vehicles with sirens blasting and horns blowing trying to move traffic which is at a standstill.
All those precious moments they are wasting could be the difference between life and death. This area cannot tolerate anymore hazards. This project must come to a halt or the city council , the planning commission, and the developer, creation, will have I'll health and the loss of many lives on their hands.
It is time to turn this city of Banning and the Pass area in general into a pleasant suburban community dedicated to its citizens and no longer a place for corruption and payoffs to those who have been elected and appointed to be the stewards of its citizens, whom they obviously ignore.
Stop this project now and create a new vision of a city that works for everyone and not just the privileged few.
Kay Ross, Banning
